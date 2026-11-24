The Carney government wants to give Alto, the federal corporation building the high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City, new powers to take land under people's property. It would also exempt Alto's construction from rules that let neighbours raise safety objections. That's according to the Notice of Ways and Means Motion for the Budget 2026 Implementation Act, No. 1. The changes are in Division 44 of the 52-division motion.

They amend the High-Speed Rail Network Act, which Parliament passed in March as part of last year's budget bill. That law already lets Alto expropriate land without first trying to buy it. Owners get 30 days to object in writing, and there is no hearing. The motion goes further.

Under a new subsurface regime, the Crown could expropriate land "situated 15 m or more below the surface" for tunnels. Owners above a tunnel would be barred from any work that puts "more than 250 kPa of stress" on the surface (ss. 22.6 and 22.81). The expropriation would also take in five metres around the tunnel itself.

Title would "vest absolutely in the Corporation" once a notice is registered. Alto could take possession 180 days later unless the owner and the minister agree on another date (ss. 22.4 and 22.5). If an owner won't leave, a judge could issue a warrant directing the sheriff to put Alto in possession of the land (s. 23.92).

The bill also says that sections 8 to 10 of the Railway Safety Act "do not apply in respect of the construction of a railway work" (s. 5.2). Under those sections, anyone who believes a proposed railway work "would prejudice their safety or the safety of their property" can file an objection. Work that departs from engineering standards, or that still faces an unresolved objection, normally needs the transport minister's approval before it goes ahead.

A new section 6.1 lets the minister, after consulting the environment minister, exempt specified work from parts of the Impact Assessment Act if the Minister believes its adverse effects "would be limited."

Transport Canada briefing material says the line would require acquiring 8,000 to 10,000 parcels of land.

The bill has not yet been introduced in the House of Commons.