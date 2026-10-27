Carney's director of operations named UAE ambassador, then Canada's envoy to a renewable energy agency

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced on September 25 that Angad Singh Dhillon, until then Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations in Prime Minister Mark Carney's office, would become Canada's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, replacing Radha Krishna Panday. The Order in Council was made the same day, effective October 5.

Nineteen days later, on October 14, a second Order in Council appointed him Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Abu Dhabi-based intergovernmental body, "with residence in Abu Dhabi." The Orders in Council database records no earlier appointment of a Permanent Representative to IRENA; the only previous IRENA order is the December 2018 authorization for Canada to join the agency.

Global Affairs' biographical note lists no previous diplomatic position.

It says Dhillon was "a close adviser" to Carney who helped restore high-level channels with India and China, led stakeholder coordination to secure incoming investment commitments, including planning Canada's first national Investment Summit, and was earlier chief of staff to two cabinet ministers in the small business and transport portfolios. The other ambassador named in the same release, Carmen Sorger (Cuba), joined the foreign service in 1997 and was most recently ambassador to Uruguay.

The Tribune of India reports he joined the Liberal Party of Canada in 2015 as a field organizer covering Peel Region's 11 ridings, then moved to Ottawa and the Liberal Research Bureau. Outlook India says he came to Canada from Chandigarh in 2010 as a student.

Elections Canada's contributions database lists 95 donations by an Angad Singh Dhillon of Ottawa between January 2018 and June 27, 2026, totalling about $7,682 to the party.

The posting matters more than most. Carney flew to Abu Dhabi in November 2025 for the first in-person bilateral between Canadian and Emirati leaders since 1983, signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and came home with what the Prime Minister's Office called a "historic $70-billion investment commitment" from UAE sovereign wealth funds for critical minerals, energy, ports and AI.

He met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan again on June 16, 2026 at the G7 in Évian.

Ambassadors are appointed at pleasure by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The staffer whose PMO job was to line up incoming investment commitments is now Canada's man in the capital the $70 billion is supposed to come from, with a renewable-energy seat that, on the record, no one before him held by order in council. Neither release says why a political operations director was chosen over a career officer for either post.