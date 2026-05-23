Carney's Egypt charter flight cost taxpayers $735,000, ATIP records show

Documents obtained by Rebel News through access-to-information laws show taxpayers were billed more than $735,000 for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chartered private jet trip to Egypt in October 2025, including more than $231,000 in Wi-Fi and miscellaneous charges.

Records released by Global Affairs Canada show the government contracted Chartright Air Group to transport Carney aboard a Bombardier Global 5000 private jet from Ottawa to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, before returning through Gander and back to Ottawa.

The charter quote alone totalled $504,500.

An additional invoice billed taxpayers $231,096.11 for onboard Wi-Fi usage and miscellaneous costs, including a $1,164.20 charge for “ink spot removal from aircraft cushion.”

According to the government’s “Confirming Order Declaration Form,” officials authorized the private charter because of “overlapping operational demands on existing government transportation assets,” including Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft and associated flight crews.

The same document states Carney’s attendance at the summit was considered “critical” to Canada’s foreign policy objectives and required “immediate action.”

The records indicate the trip was arranged on short notice after the summit schedule was extended from one day to two.

Passenger details in the released records were heavily redacted under federal privacy and security exemptions.

Rebel News intends to appeal the redactions related to the passenger manifest.