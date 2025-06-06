Carney's 'free trade' bill does not guarantee two-year timeline for major projects

The Liberal government tabled free trade legislation Friday to speed up approvals for national interest projects. The goal is to reduce the approval process from five years to two, but this is not a guarantee in the bill.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc introduced the "Building Canada Act" to eliminate federal obstacles to internal trade and labor movement, promoting national development projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney requested five infrastructure project proposals Monday from each premier, who prioritized critical minerals, energy, ports, nuclear power, and trade corridors.

The bill aims to expedite a few nationally important infrastructure projects, including highways, railways, ports, airports, pipelines, mining, nuclear, and electricity systems.

According to a government briefing, project national interest will be assessed by strengthening Canada's autonomy, resilience, and security; providing economic benefits; advancing Indigenous interests; contributing to clean growth; and ensuring successful execution. The feds aim to shift project reviews from whether to build to how to build.

"The goal is to send a clear early signal, to build investor confidence and get projects to investment and construction faster," reads the document.

Despite government hopes for swift, unanimous passage of free trade legislation, the Bloc Québécois intends to thoroughly review the bill and consult experts in committee, delaying its quick adoption.

The Assembly of First Nations made similar demands, warning that the bill threatens treaty rights and lacks proper consultation. The government has said the nation-building projects will only move forward after sufficient consultations.

Free trade legislation seeks to replace Impact Assessment Act (Bill C-69) reviews with a faster regulatory approval process, while considering Indigenous, provincial, and territorial interests by establishing major project offices.

Provinces manage resources under s.92, but Ottawa's powers over trade, criminal law, and peace lead to jurisdictional overlap. The federal government uses trade, taxation, and criminal law to regulate interprovincial energy projects and environmental goals.

While the new legislation aims to streamline approvals to two years, it would also recognize products, services, and professionals across provinces without extra testing or fees, potentially boosting the economy by $200 billion and easing U.S. trade disputes.