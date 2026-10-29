Carney’s gourmet airplane meals rack up $175,000 bill on China, Qatar and Davos trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s January trip to China, Qatar and the World Economic Forum in Davos came with a $175,248 airplane catering bill, according to government records cited by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The taxpayer watchdog says the bill marks Carney’s most expensive in-flight catering tab since becoming prime minister, working out to roughly $2,400 per passenger during the January 13–22 trip.

The figures were disclosed in the government’s response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Scot Davidson. The question sought details of catering aboard government aircraft transporting the prime minister.

According to the CTF, Carney travelled with a 72-person entourage. The government’s response indicated some expenses could be reimbursed, but the federation says it remains unclear which costs, if any, taxpayers recovered.

“Carney spent more money on airplane food during one trip than the average family will spend on groceries in nine years,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano.

Flight menus obtained through access-to-information requests featured beef tenderloin with demi-glace sauce, veal escalope with lemon and capers, and salmon with coconut curry sauce.

Other selections included truffle risotto, seabass fillet and caprese salad with burrata and pesto. Dessert options ranged from blueberry cheesecake and apple strudel to crème brûlée and chocolate mousse.

The federation calculates the catering cost at approximately $300 per passenger for each meal service.

During his Davos address, Carney famously warned: “If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

“Taxpayers weren’t at the table on Carney’s flight, but we’re stuck with the bill,” Terrazzano said. “The food sounds delicious, but it’s the bill that’s giving taxpayers indigestion.”

The CTF also highlighted a considerably cheaper trip. During an August 2025 visit to Poland, Germany and Latvia, a delegation of 62 passengers incurred $9,270 in airplane catering costs, according to the records cited by the federation.

Across international trips between March 2025 and March 2026, Carney and his delegations accumulated approximately $1 million in in-flight catering expenses, the watchdog reported.

The federation says some of Carney’s bills have also surpassed those of his predecessor. A May 2025 trip to Rome generated $93,780 in catering expenses, compared with approximately $43,000 for Justin Trudeau’s delegation travelling to Italy in 2024.

Those trips involved different itineraries and delegations, but the figures add scrutiny to the prime minister’s promise to “spend less.”