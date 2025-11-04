Carney’s 'Major Projects Office' exists only on paper — one employee, no contracts, $20 million budget
Appointed in June, CEO Dawn Farrell runs an office with a single staffer, no permanent location, and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funding.
The Carney government’s much-touted Major Projects Office, born out of Bill C-5, is little more than a line item in the budget with one full-time employee, no contracts, and no permanent office space, according to a Privy Council Office response to Order Paper Question Q-312, released November 3, 2025.
As of September 16, 2025, the “office” consisted of one public servant, a senior adviser (EX-02 level), plus a Governor-in-Council–appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Farrell, named to the role in June. That’s it.
Yet the Carney government has already allocated $19.8 million for fiscal 2025-26 to support the office’s operations, including:
-
$5.3 million in salaries,
-
$12.2 million in non-salary spending, and
-
$2.3 million in benefit, accommodation, and service costs.
The office is supposed to streamline federal approvals for energy and infrastructure projects but as of mid-September, it had no signed contracts, no square footage confirmed, and was still using temporary accommodations while searching for space in Calgary. The Major Projects Office doesn't even have an office.
In other words, Canadian taxpayers are footing a $20-million bill for an “office” with no office and an executive team that could hold a meeting in the back seat of a Prius.
It’s a perfect snapshot of the Carney era: bloated bureaucracy, glossy announcements, and nothing to show for it.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.