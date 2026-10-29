Carney’s Major Projects Office won’t say which private companies are paying its staff

The federal Major Projects Office will not say which private companies are paying part of the salaries of people working inside it.

At the House of Commons environment committee on Tuesday, Conservative MP Branden Leslie (Portage—Lisgar) pressed Farrell, the former Trans Mountain CEO Carney appointed to run the office, on staff brought in from the private sector.

“During your opening testimony, you mentioned that you have 200 employees. And you’ve brought employees from private companies to work at your office. And in some cases, those companies are still paying at least part of those individuals’ salaries,” Leslie said.

“But your office thus far won’t say which companies they came from. How many employees are in this situation, and which companies are paying them?”

Farrell replied: “I don’t think we release the names of the companies or the names of the employees.”

She told the committee there are no conflicts of interest, saying the employees are cleared through human resources, sign disclosures and cannot work on projects where they might be conflicted. When asked whether the federal Ethics Commissioner or any independent review was involved, Farrell said the people who review her employees are independent.

Leslie also asked why private companies would agree to send their employees to the office and continue paying half their salaries. “Well, because I’m asking them to,” Farrell said.

Conservative MP David Bexte asked about Brookfield, the asset management firm Prime Minister Mark Carney chaired before entering politics. Farrell said Brookfield had not committed money to the office’s projects, and that no staff had been seconded from the company.

The Major Projects Office was set up by the Carney government to fast-track approvals for what Ottawa deems nation-building projects. The office has not disclosed how many of its roughly 200 employees are partly paid by outside firms, or which firms those are.