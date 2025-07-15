Carney's portfolio reveals he 'doesn't believe in investing in Canada,' says Ezra Levant

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant examined Prime Minister Mark Carney’s newly released conflict of interest disclosure—a nearly 16-page document detailing significant holdings in more than 100 companies.

The document raises concerns about Prime Minister Carney’s ability to impartially address matters related to the numerous industries in which he has a stake.

“He's got hundreds of companies in every possible walk of life. It's actually shocking,” said Ezra. “Going through the list, the most surprising thing—actually it's not surprising at all—is how few Canadian companies are in there… He simply doesn't believe in investing in Canada personally.”

He went on: “As you know, his last corporate act as chairman of Brookfield was to move their head office from Toronto to New York City. Is Mark Carney by any chance planning to move to New York in 4 years or 8 years? And if not, why on earth is he keeping those stocks?”