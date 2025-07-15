Carney’s 'spend less, invest more' pledge crumbles with Rideau Hall’s $330K ice rink splurge

The Governor General’s official residence is set to install a $330,073 artificial ice rink even after Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to slash government spending.

The sole-sourced contract, slated for signing on July 28, comes straight from the National Capital Commission (NCC) and was quietly announced to contractors just one day after Carney pledged fiscal responsibility, as reported by Blacklock’s.

Sole-sourced contract for outdoor refrigerated ice surface was awarded to Glace Concept Expertise Inc. of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que. No reason for the project was given. https://t.co/8LH9CBXvhH — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 14, 2025

The Rideau Hall rink will be nearly NHL regulation size at 170 by 67 feet, with features such as a refrigerated ice system complete with cooling mats. The contract also covers installation, removal, storage prep, and staff training.

Awarded to Glace Concept Expertise Inc. of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec, the project’s purpose remains undisclosed, leaving taxpayers to question the necessity of this extravagant expenditure.

The contract follows Carney’s July announcement that promised a government-wide “spend less, invest more” approach, likening operational costs to household utility bills that don’t build long-term value.

It’s time to spend less, so we can invest more in your future. pic.twitter.com/GrzOLCSAUR — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 10, 2025

“I will balance our operational budget in three years,” he declared, without a tabled budget, targeting $25 billion in savings.

Yet, the ink was barely dry on his austerity speech when the NCC issued the rink contract, exposing a glaring disconnect between political rhetoric and reality.

This isn’t the first time Ottawa’s elites have splurged on ice rinks while preaching fiscal restraint.

In 2017, a temporary $8.2 million rink on Parliament Hill — complete with a zamboni and $2 million in security — drew fierce criticism.

Then-Treasury Board President Scott Brison defended it as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for Canadians to skate, boasting of 120,000 visitors.

But Conservative MP Gérard Deltell wasn’t buying it, questioning whether it was “wise public spending.”

Fast forward to 2025, and history seems to be repeating itself.

While Canadians tighten their spending amid rising costs, Rideau Hall’s rink reeks of tone-deaf extravagance.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s private business ties are under scrutiny as federal officials scramble to “manage all the conflicts” linked to his and his wife’s financial interests.



More by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/EFvBqaxhoz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 19, 2025

Why does the Governor General need a near-NHL-sized rink? And why sole-source the contract with zero transparency?

If Carney were serious about austerity, he could start by scrapping vanity projects like this one. Until then, it’s clear the Liberal elite are skating on thin ice with public trust.