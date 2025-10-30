Carney’s 'values' at work: Ottawa pays consultants to audit gender and climate in Chad

While Canadians juggle grocery bills, housing shortages, crime waves, and ER wait times, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet found $63,900 for a consultant to monitor gender-equality and climate projects in Chad.

The Project Monitor in Gender Equality and Climate Change Resilience gig was awarded Sept. 8, 2025 and finalized on Oct. 30, 2025, following a posting for applicants in May.

The contract goes to Canadian Leaders in International Consulting Inc. (CLIC)—run by Mazen Chouaib, the firm’s founder, President & CEO. The monitor will keep tabs on two NGO-run projects Ottawa funds in Chad aimed at “women’s resilience” and “agropastoral adaptation.” (Yes, more layers of oversight for the layers of aid.)

Who is Chouaib?

Chouaib previously served as Executive Director of the National Council on Canada-Arab Relations and has testified before House of Commons committees on Middle East files. In his bio for CLIC, he claims to have "deep insight and strong contextual and operational expertise in the Middle East North Africa region as a result of running missions for the Government of Canada."

In other words: long-time Ottawa foreign-policy insider, not a newbie to government money or microphones.

Priorities, priorities

So while families here squeeze a few more kilometres out of bald tires, the government is busy giving contracts to insiders to audit gender metrics in the Sahel. It’s classic “Green Reset” Canada: all virtue, no value—unless you’re a consultant.