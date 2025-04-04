Carney says Canada will respond to Trump's tariffs 'with purpose and with force'

The prime minister said that Canada must impose "carefully calibrated and targeted countermeasures" in response to President Trump's economic aggression.

  |   April 04, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed why Mark Carney's uninspiring response to President Trump's economic pressure is cause for concern for Canadians.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday following President Trump's flurry of global tariff announcements, Carney laid out his vision to respond.

"We're going to fight these tariffs with counter measures, we're going to protect our workers, and we're going to build the strongest economy in the G7," he said.

While President Trump has imposed some targeted tariffs on Canadian imports, the president did not announce any additional tariffs on Canada during what he deemed "Liberation Day" on Wednesday.

Carney announced he would be imposing tariffs on $35 billion worth of American vehicles shipped for sale into Canada in response to Trump's ongoing economic measures on Thursday.

Sheila and Lise criticized Carney for over his lacklustre response to increasing economic pressure from the Trump administration.

"The economy is going to collapse in the eastern part of this country, and I'm just bored of listening to it from him," said Sheila. "I've seen corpses with more charisma," added Lise.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank dramatically following Trump's tariff announcements, at 4.8% and 4%, respectively.

