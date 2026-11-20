Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that, depending on a market’s structure, “the form of oligopoly can lead to more competition with fewer players” under certain circumstances, two days after Quebecor revealed a $31-billion offer to merge with Telus.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini played the clip.

Quebecor, which owns Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile, is proposing to buy Telus in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $31 billion. Telus has said it has “serious concerns” about the offer, led by whether it could win regulatory approval.

Sheila opened the segment by calling the remarks “a startling lack of self-awareness.” Carney is “concerned, I tell you, about these companies getting a little too big and controlling too much of the market,” she said.

Tamara said it was “really something to hear” Carney, a former Brookfield chairman, worry about companies getting too big. He “was the chairman of the everything company,” she said.

“The CRTC prevents us from having competitive cell phone prices because they block foreign companies from coming in and offering us a better rate,” Sheila said. She pointed to foreign ownership limits and said switching between Rogers, Telus and Bell gets you a plan within a dollar or two of the one you left.

The hosts noted that smaller brands such as Virgin and Public Mobile run on the big carriers’ networks, and that a Telus-Quebecor merger would leave three major wireless carriers. They said Canada’s climate and geography make cell service harder to provide, but argued that more competition would help and that Canadians already pay some of the highest cell phone prices in the world.

“I hope he finds out who’s in charge of the CRTC and asks them why they don’t allow competition,” Sheila said of Carney.