Carney sets up pre-approved charter flight program for when Challenger jets aren't enough

The Liberal government is laying the groundwork for a major expansion of VIP air travel, with a new federal tender revealing plans to pre-hire charter aircraft — fixed-wing and helicopters — ready to deploy for any department, Crown corporation or agency that wants one, whenever they want one.

The solicitation, posted by Public Services and Procurement Canada, seeks to create a “National Master Standing Offer” for domestic and some international air charter services with planes carrying up to 50 passengers.

In plain English: a pre-approved VIP fleet on standby for politicians and bureaucrats, available “as and when requested.”

Yes, that includes every entity listed across Schedules I, I.1, II, and III of the Financial Administration Act. In other words: nearly the entire federal government.

The program would allow government bodies to skip the usual procurement process and simply “call up” a charter jet or helicopter whenever needed. No oversight. Just wheels up.

Liberals claim a family road trip will cause the planet to burn, but it’s no problem for Trudeau to take a private jet for his family vacation.



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BuyI9Z27G7 — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasAB) June 3, 2024

The timing is eyebrow-raising.

It follows Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial decision to take a private charter to attend Donald Trump’s Middle East peace agreement event. Now, Carney appears to be institutionalizing VIP air travel as an “on demand” service.

The tender, published on the government’s procurement portal MERX, makes no mention of limits on frequency, justification requirements, or caps on cost. It also includes an all-you-can-fly buffet, reserved exclusively for the federal apparatus.