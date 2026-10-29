Carney's $2.3B Telesat Friend, Liberals Keep the Tanker Ban, EU Waters Down Canada Offer | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are live on the Rebel Roundup as Conservative MP Jamil Jivani demands answers over Telesat, run by Mark Carney's longtime friend Dan Goldberg, landing a $2.3 billion federal contract. The Liberals voted down Bill C-264, keeping the tanker ban that blocks crude exports from B.C.'s north coast. And as Carney hosts the Canada-EU summit in Montreal, Europe has dropped its "associate member" offer to Canada.

Support independent journalism that takes no money from the government: https://www.rebelnews.com

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.