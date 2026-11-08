Carney’s budget adds $60 billion in borrowing as debt interest tops $1 billion a week

Mark Carney’s latest federal budget is drawing sharp criticism over its record spending, rising debt and growing interest costs.

On The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation president Franco Terrazzano walks through the budget, warning that Ottawa plans to borrow more than $60 billion this year, adding to Canada's debt.

Terrazzano says the government is also spending $14 billion more than its original $588-billion spending projection, bringing planned spending to $602 billion.

He identifies interest payments on the federal debt as the biggest waste of taxpayer money, costing Canadians more than $1 billion every week. He also points to another $300 million for the CBC and $12 million to preserve former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks.

Terrazzano argues the budget reflects an expanding government role in directing the economy, with taxpayer money being used to support selected businesses and industries.

They also discuss what the spending plan means for taxpayers and future generations.