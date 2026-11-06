Carney's budget keeps the immigration taps running, and adds 200,000 spots off the books

Thursday's federal budget did not bring immigration levels down. Prime Minister Mark Carney's government instead kept them where they were, at a staggering 380,000 new permanent residents and 370,000 new temporary residents a year through 2029.

What drew significant attention was an addition. The budget proposes a pathway for up to 200,000 temporary residents already in Canada to become permanent by the end of 2027. Canadian Press reports those admissions would not count against the annual targets, and that the budget says little about who qualifies.

The scale of the existing population adds context. The government's annual report to Parliament shows about 393,000 permanent residents arrived in 2025, close to the 395,000 target. CTV reported that more than 3.3 million people held a work or study permit at some point that year.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner says the gap between plan and reality is wide. Ottawa aimed for 385,000 new temporary residents last year, she says, but issued more than 950,000 permits. Before the budget's release, she suggested the government would leave some admissions out of the broader target. Fellow Conservative MP Brad Redekopp echoed Rempel Garner's sentiment.

After the budget was tabled, Rempel Garner said Carney had missed a chance to change course and accused the government of setting intake numbers "to benefit wealthy corporate interests, at the expense of Canadian and newcomer workers alike." The Conservatives had been pressing for lower levels.

At an Oct. 22 press conference, Rempel Garner and Redekopp called for further cuts to permanent residency admissions, exit tracking for temporary residents and a bigger role for the provinces. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said last month the Liberals had let immigration run "totally out of control."

The 2027 and 2028 figures are unchanged from last year's plan, and 2029 extends them. The budget claims the government's "plan to take back control of immigration is working."

The timing drew scrutiny as well. The plan was tabled after the Nov. 1 deadline in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, inside the budget for the second year running, and Canadian Press reported the immigration minister was not expected to hold a news conference.

Polls show Canadians watching closely. A federal survey found 47 per cent say Canada takes in too many immigrants, and 48 per cent call the 380,000 target too high. Abacus Data found 67 per cent say the same about that number.

Carney has said he is weighing when to begin increasing levels again even more in a 'controlled' way, the Canadian Press reported.