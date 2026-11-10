Carney's foreign trips cost $6.8 million, including $351,000 for a Munich trip he never took

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first year of foreign travel charged $6,779,598 to a single Global Affairs Canada fund, according to the Public Accounts of Canada 2026, and $376,771 of that went to “planning” trips, several of which never happened.

Volume III of the Public Accounts, posted last week, lists 38 entries for the prime minister between Carney’s first trip as prime minister, to Paris on March 16, 2025, and a London visit on March 15 and 16, 2026: 31 visits and seven planning lines. They are charged to the International Conference Allotment, the Cabinet-approved fund that pays for hospitality, conference fees and protocol on the prime minister’s official visits abroad. Carney’s entries make up 69 per cent of the fund’s $9,770,744 total for the year. Governor General Mary Simon’s seven visits came to $788,600.

The most expensive single stops were the World Economic Forum in Davos, $428,845; the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, $394,689; the United Nations General Assembly in New York, $360,798; London in September, $348,246; Beijing, $334,002; and the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, $333,307.

The biggest bill for a trip that did not happen is $350,967 for “Planning for the Prime Minister’s Visit to Munich” for the Munich Security Conference in February 2026. Carney’s office had announced he would travel to Munich from February 11 to 15, then cancelled after the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and sent ministers in his place.

The Public Accounts’ travel table puts $347,591 of travel against that planning line and names 37 people on it: Defence Minister David McGuinty and MP Ali Ehsassi, three staff from the Prime Minister’s Office, five Privy Council Office officials, 20 Global Affairs Canada employees and seven from National Defence. Carney’s name is not on the list.

Ottawa spent more preparing for that Munich trip than on all but three of the 31 trips Carney actually took.

Other planning lines:

$9,932 for a visit to Shanghai in January 2026. The only China visit in the accounts is Beijing, January 13 to 17.

$9,876 for “planning and advance” for a visit to Poland in May 2025. Carney went to Warsaw in August, at a cost of $165,376.

$4,911 for the Summit of the Americas in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in December 2025. The host government postponed the summit on November 3.

$702 for the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 bombing in Cork, Ireland, in June 2025. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree represented Canada at the Ahakista memorial.

$275 for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026.

$108 for a visit to Tokyo in October 2025. Carney went to Tokyo in March 2026, at a cost of $234,296.

The trips that did happen came in expensive bundles. Ten days in India, Australia and Japan from February 26 to March 7, 2026 cost $1,286,756. The January run through Beijing, Doha and Davos cost $941,955. The October swing through Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Gyeongju cost $854,930. Three trips to Washington cost $305,624.

The figures are not the full cost of Carney’s travel. The Public Accounts say the allotment generally does not cover ministers and staff from other departments, and these amounts are separate from the ministerial travel statements in section 10.