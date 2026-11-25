Carney's investment summit has cost $1.4M so far, with an estimated $6.5M still to come
Ten of 11 contracts, including $1.08 million at the Four Seasons, were sole-sourced.
Invest in Canada has spent $1,399,109 on Prime Minister Mark Carney's Canada Investment Summit so far, and says another $6.5 million in event-production costs is still to come.
Invest in Canada's costs to date include:
- Event production: $573,302
- Hospitality: $479,247
- Staffing: $84,123
- Other: $225,398
The Privy Council Office reported a further $42,618 in travel and accommodation.
The figures came in a November 23 response to order paper question Q-1536, submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer of Regina—Qu'Appelle.
Invest in Canada listed $6,690,484 in costs "not included" in that total. Of that, $6,514,271 is described only as "estimated remaining costs associated with event production." The rest includes a $132,935 reception dinner and $33,632 for marketing. The agency said its figures are preliminary.
By Rebel News's count, the $1.4 million spent and the $6.7 million not yet included add up to about $8.1 million.
Invest in Canada listed 11 contracts worth $1.89 million. Ten were sole-sourced, and none was posted on CanadaBuys. They include:
- Four Seasons: $1,080,871
- St. Regis: $189,000
- Hazelton: $186,855
- Royal Ontario Museum (reception): $102,724
- Art Gallery of Ontario (reception): $100,000
- Park Hyatt: $49,584
The only competitive contract was $149,060 to WPP Group Canada for "design direction."
The figures do not line up on accommodation. The contracts with the Four Seasons, St. Regis and Hazelton total about $1.46 million, but the cost table lists accommodation at $15,624. Those contracts may also cover event space and catering, and the response does not say whether the hotel bills are unpaid or are part of the $6.5 million still to come.
Scheer also asked about contracts with E2K Events x Entertainment and Olmstead Productions. The government answered "not applicable" to his questions on that firm's scope and subcontractors. It did not say who is doing the $6.5 million in production work.
In a separate response, the Liberal government said none of the summit's $480.84 billion in pledges is a binding agreement with Ottawa.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent releases, Maid: The Dark Side of Compassion and Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila