Invest in Canada has spent $1,399,109 on Prime Minister Mark Carney's Canada Investment Summit so far, and says another $6.5 million in event-production costs is still to come.

Invest in Canada's costs to date include:

Event production: $573,302

Hospitality: $479,247

Staffing: $84,123

Other: $225,398

The Privy Council Office reported a further $42,618 in travel and accommodation.

The figures came in a November 23 response to order paper question Q-1536, submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer of Regina—Qu'Appelle.

Invest in Canada listed $6,690,484 in costs "not included" in that total. Of that, $6,514,271 is described only as "estimated remaining costs associated with event production." The rest includes a $132,935 reception dinner and $33,632 for marketing. The agency said its figures are preliminary.

By Rebel News's count, the $1.4 million spent and the $6.7 million not yet included add up to about $8.1 million.

Invest in Canada listed 11 contracts worth $1.89 million. Ten were sole-sourced, and none was posted on CanadaBuys. They include:

Four Seasons: $1,080,871

St. Regis: $189,000

Hazelton: $186,855

Royal Ontario Museum (reception): $102,724

Art Gallery of Ontario (reception): $100,000

Park Hyatt: $49,584

The only competitive contract was $149,060 to WPP Group Canada for "design direction."

The figures do not line up on accommodation. The contracts with the Four Seasons, St. Regis and Hazelton total about $1.46 million, but the cost table lists accommodation at $15,624. Those contracts may also cover event space and catering, and the response does not say whether the hotel bills are unpaid or are part of the $6.5 million still to come.

Scheer also asked about contracts with E2K Events x Entertainment and Olmstead Productions. The government answered "not applicable" to his questions on that firm's scope and subcontractors. It did not say who is doing the $6.5 million in production work.

In a separate response, the Liberal government said none of the summit's $480.84 billion in pledges is a binding agreement with Ottawa.