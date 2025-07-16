Carney's Public Safety Minister has ties to terror groups — he needs to be fired!

Would you trust your family’s safety to a guy who’s literally banned from dealing with terrorist threats — because of his own connections to them? No? Well, too bad. Because that guy’s name is Gary Anandasangaree, and he’s your federal Public Safety Minister.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister is too compromised to handle public safety. That’s not a punchline — it’s the actual state of affairs in Carney's Liberal circus.

That's why he has to go. Head to FireGary.com and sign the petition.

Gary Anandasangaree, the guy tasked with keeping you safe from domestic foreign threats, can’t even be briefed on files related to a known terrorist organization, the Tamil Tigers — because he’s been personally involved with their Canadian front groups.

But instead of stepping down, Anandasangaree has simply recused himself from dealing with them.

Let’s walk through this slowly so even CBC journalists can follow along.

In 2014, the Sri Lankan government — not some alt-right blog — warned Canada that Anandasangaree had deep ties to the Tamil Tigers.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. A banned terrorist organization in Canada. You’d think that might give a government some pause before handing this guy the national security portfolio.

But nope. Carney made him Public Safety Minister. You know, the guy who’s supposed to oversee CSIS, the RCMP, terror listings, the works.

And then what happens? We find out from Global News that Anandasangaree personally vouched for a man linked to the Tamil Tigers in his immigration appeal.

This wasn’t a distant acquaintance. He wrote two letters of support saying Canada should let the guy in — a man CBSA said was part of a known terror group, involved in propaganda, intimidation and fundraising.

He said that decision to bar the guy was ‘an error.’ You know what’s an error? Putting a man with deep political ties to a banned militant group in charge of national security.

Anandasangaree has quietly removed himself from any files involving the Tamil Tigers or their Canadian arm, the World Tamil Movement.

Which raises the obvious question: who is overseeing those files now? Who’s protecting Canadians from threats that Anandasangaree is too compromised to touch? Nobody seems to know. And Carney isn’t saying.

You can’t be in charge of Public Safety if you have to put asterisk after ‘public’ and ‘safety.’

This isn’t just poor judgment. It’s a national security risk. This is the kind of conflict of interest that gets people in other countries removed from office. Here in Canada, it gets you a cabinet post and a raise.

If this government cared even a little about safety, transparency, or basic decency, Anandasangaree would be gone already. But they don’t. They care about identity politics, fundraising from the Tamil diaspora, and loyalty to the party — full stop.

So, it’s up to us. Carney won’t do the right thing. Anandasangaree isn't known for his good judgment. That’s why we made a website.

Go to FireGary.com. Share the facts. Demand accountability. Because if the Public Safety Minister can’t even be trusted to handle terrorist files, he sure as hell can’t be trusted to protect your family.