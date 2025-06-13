Carney's public safety minister linked to two terror groups, forced to recuse himself

Gary Anandasangaree, Prime Minister Mark Carney's choice for public safety minister, has gotten off to a rocky start in his new role.

First, Anandasangaree was severely out of his depth during a discussion in the House of Commons with Conservative MP Andrew Lawton, failing to understand even the most basic principles of Canada's firearms laws.

Then, the public safety minister was forced to recuse himself from files related to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE, commonly known as the Tamil Tigers) and the World Tamil Movement.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini looked at the latest blunder from the Liberals.

“If you have to recuse yourself of this, then you should probably recuse yourself of being the public safety minister. Full stop,” Sheila said. “This is like having a public safety minister with sympathies or links to Al-Qaeda.”

The issue was something the Liberals have known about since 2014, she continued, highlighting a report from Sri Lanka describing Anandasangaree as being part of the LTTE.

Recalling an unresolved scandal dating back to before April's federal election, Canadians still haven't been told “which parliamentarians were committing foreign interference,” added Tamara.

“All the time, I'm saying it can't get any crazier than this,” she said. “And here we are, with our public safety minister having obvious ties to known, documented terrorist groups.”