Catholic Bishop Strickland of Texas under Vatican’s lens for vocal critiques of Biden and Pelosi’s 'phony Catholicism’

KLTV News

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, known for his candid commentary on President Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is purportedly in the Vatican's crosshairs for investigation.

Strickland, a vocal critic of what he refers to as Biden's "phony Catholicism," hasn't hesitated to publicly voice his concerns, making use of social media platforms to do so, the Daily Wire reported.

Earlier this year, Strickland took Biden to task when the president invoked Pope Francis to justify federal abortion funding continuity. Strickland countered Biden's assertions on Twitter, stating, "Mr. Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way,” Strickland tweeted. “I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism."

As our corrupt Biden-lead government slides closer to collapse it becomes more critical that we get our spiritual house in order. Repent, turn to God, atone for your sins & resolve to live the truth no matter what, Jesus is about eternity. pic.twitter.com/1AWLmE5Zfo — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) March 21, 2023

Back in March, Strickland labeled the Biden administration as corrupt and encouraged spiritual introspection. He urged repentance, turning to God, and committing to live in truth, emphasizing that "Jesus is about eternity."

Addressing Pelosi's pro-abortion stance, Strickland called for prayers for her and many others, urging them to forsake the path of death and embrace Jesus Christ, the Lord of Life.

Strickland's critique isn't limited to politicians; he's also expressed dissatisfaction with Pope Francis. In May, he expressed his disapproval of what he perceives as the Pope's efforts to undermine the Deposit of Faith, stating, "I believe Pope Francis is the Pope but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus."

Earlier this month, Strickland participated in a Eucharistic procession and prayer rally in Los Angeles to express his dismay at the Los Angeles Dodgers' decision to feature an anti-Catholic group during the team's annual Pride Night game.

It’s imprudent to speak out against this wonton evil? I disagree, I believe the imprudence is that their is not a might roar from people of faith saying, “These atrocities against our innocent children CANNOT be tolerated. https://t.co/Z3dmTyUBjw — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) June 27, 2023

After witnessing a Pride parade featuring naked men in front of children, Strickland voiced his abhorrence on Twitter, calling for a resounding rejection of such "atrocities against our innocent children" from people of faith.

The Catholic News Agency reports that a formal investigation into Strickland and his diocese, known as an apostolic visitation, has been commissioned by Pope Francis. Bishops Gerald Kicanas of Tucson and Dennis Sullivan of Camden, N.J., are reportedly leading this inquiry.

In light of the alleged investigation, Strickland reaffirmed his commitment to truth, tweeting, "The greatest blessing & joy in my life is to shepherd the flock of Tyler. I speak the truth because it gives me joy & I must share it. I am not America’s Bishop but I pray that speaking truth with clarity & charity will inspire America’s Bishops to join me in speaking truth.”