CAUGHT! Conservatives call out Carney for 'lying' on corporate ties

Official Opposition officials checked Trudeau’s central banker buddy for not coming clean on his corporate ties and disclosures. “Last night, Mark Carney lied to Canadians,” claimed Conservative MP Michael Barrett.

“He lied to Canadians saying that his company, Brookfield Asset Management, only moved their headquarters from Canada to … New York City after he had resigned from the board,” he told reporters.

Carney signed a December 1 letter urging their relocation to New York. He was Brookfield board chair until January 16, though the initial announcement came last October 31.

“What's the significance of the fact they chose … to move the headquarters from Toronto to New York?” a reporter asked Wednesday morning.

“Donald Trump asked companies to move to the United States—asked them to take their jobs, to take their investment dollars to the United States—and we saw this during his first term, and we're seeing it again now,” replied Barrett.

Trump first threatened Canada with tariffs last November 25—before his presidential inauguration.

MP Barrett accused Carney of “not standing up to Donald Trump,” and not protecting Canadian interests. “It was so that they [Brookfield] could make more money so that Mark Carney could make more money.”

A reporter asked Carney yesterday if he approved of that decision, with a follow-up on his commitment to growing Canada’s economy. “The formal decision of the board happened after I ceased to be on the board,” he replied.

The Board unanimously called on shareholders to support the transition, which came to fruition in a January 27 vote.

The leadership candidate has repeatedly claimed no involvement in Brookfield’s move and that it only happened after the fact. “I do not have a connection with Brookfield Asset Management,” he said,” I no longer have a role, as I resigned in the middle of January.”

Brookfield’s argument for its New York relocation was to broaden stock indexes and open the firm to an expanded pool of investors.

The Conservative Party of Canada also called on the central banker to immediately disclose all of his financial interests and conflicts of interest.

“You must show transparency on this matter,” wrote Barrett in a separate statement. “A potential Prime Minister of Canada must not hide his ethical disclosures from Canadians.”

Carney does not have to recuse himself from decisions that could benefit his business associations until he is a sitting MP. He also has four months to file an ethics disclosure if chosen to replace Trudeau.

The central banker’s net worth is potentially in the millions. He is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Trudeau on March 9.

The Official Opposition demanded his appearance before a parliamentary committee to no avail. After Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, all federal business was shut down through March 24.

“As a representative who has been locked out of Parliament, I want … Carney to come clean,” Conservative MP Michelle Rempel-Garner told reporters on Monday.

“Carney has been at the helm of a lot of the financial and economic decisions that have been made by the Liberal government over the last several years,” she said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau relied on the central banker for advice during fallout from finance ministers Bill Morneau and Chrystia Freeland, who rejected a policy of unrestricted spending.

Carney promised to balance the budget in three years by inviting back investment into the country. He held Trudeau accountable for recent Liberal spending during yesterday's leadership debate.

