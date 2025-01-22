CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels BlackRock CEO with questions at World Economic Forum

It was the moment we were waiting for: one of the most hated men in the world going for a leisurely stroll because he assumed he was amongst friends. I’m talking about Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the investment bank managing more than 11 trillion dollars. BlackRock isn’t just rich and powerful. It’s political and radical.

BlackRock invests in companies and then forces them to implement left-wing policies from environmentalism to transgenderism. It’s DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), but for corporations.

Larry Fink doesn’t just run his own company that way. He demands all the companies he owns shares in run that way. He forces them to be woke. Have you ever seen a journalist ask Fink a tough question? Especially at the World Economic Forum, where he’s a long-time director?

Well, Fink didn’t count on Rebel News and our accountability style of citizen journalism. Today I walked right up to him and started asking him the questions that millions of people have surely been wondering for years. And a moment later, my colleague Avi Yemini joined in, making it a sort of walking press conference. And Fink couldn’t answer a single question.

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times. But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on BlackRock’s team. They would never ask Fink a tough question.

I really don’t think he knew what hit him today. As you can see, his bodyguards tried shoving us away — but it didn’t work. And then Fink did something really creepy: he took out his personal cell phone and took close-up pictures of me, Avi and our cameraman.

I think it was some sort of threat: as in, “I’m rich and powerful, so I’m going to find out who you are, and destroy you.” I’ve never seen a billionaire make a threat like that before. But if he thinks that thuggery will make us stop, he doesn’t know anything about Rebel News.

We don’t bend the knee to anyone, including thin-skinned billionaire bullies. We ask tough questions of anyone. And frankly, Fink’s refusal to answer our legitimate questions spoke volumes. That’s what we’re doing every day here at the WEF’s big meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Today we really proved that, when it comes to holding the establishment to account, citizen journalists are the only ones who can be trusted. Everyone else is just too compromised.