CBC CEO admits 'millions of subscribers' claim includes free accounts, refuses to reveal real numbers

CBC’s $562,000-a-year boss, Marie-Philippe Bouchard, acknowledged on Monday that the public broadcaster’s boast about “millions of subscribers” to its Gem streaming service includes anyone who ever signed up for a free account, not just paying customers.

Bouchard made the admission while testifying before the House of Commons Heritage committee, where she repeatedly dodged questions about how much the CBC has spent on the six-year-old streaming platform or how much revenue it brings in.

“There’s lots of transparency around how CBC receives and manages public funds,” she insisted, “more transparency than most.”

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon South) wasn’t buying it. “I don’t know what you’re hiding,”...“You’re a public broadcaster. You’re getting funds from the public.”

UNREAL: See the full exchange between @KevinWaugh_CPC and the CBC president on her failure to disclose real CBC GEM subscriber numbers. She claims transparency while fighting in court to keep those numbers secret. pic.twitter.com/3HEo7X0jUf — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 21, 2025

When pressed on whether she was “embarrassed about the numbers at CBC Gem,” Bouchard said no but still refused to disclose them. She told MPs there were 5.3 million Gem accounts, then admitted those were not necessarily paying subscribers. The real number of paid users, she said, was “confidential for competitive reasons.”

$562,000/yr CEO @CBC admits network counted millions of free, giveaway, one-time accounts in claiming huge @CBCGem audience: "How much money have you put into Gem?" https://t.co/AcQcec9vux @KevinWaugh_cpc pic.twitter.com/Ayr4MAJ7k8 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) October 21, 2025

Waugh pointed out that the CBC’s lawyers are currently in Federal Court, fighting an order from the Information Commissioner to release the subscription figures under the Access to Information Act. CBC’s legal team wants the court to quash that ruling, claiming disclosure would breach “commercial confidentiality.”

CPC's @KerryDiotte asks the CBC president to explain why her own surveys indicate that Albertans and Saskies don't trust the CBC. She can't. pic.twitter.com/blBkfHmISx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 21, 2025

In 2024, then-CEO Catherine Tait claimed CBC Gem had “around two million subscribers,” boasting that the streaming service was rivaling the broadcaster’s shrinking television audience.