CBC 'comedians' attempt to mock Premier Smith for legislating striking teachers back to work

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Cory Morgan, and Stockwell Day reacted to CBC's 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes' attempting to mock Danielle Smith for invoking the notwithstanding clause to force striking teachers back to work.

The Alberta teachers' strike lasted 22 days, beginning on October 6, 2025 and lasting until teachers were legally ordered back to work on October 29, 2025 after Premier Smith took legislative action.

The '22 Minutes' sketch portrays Smith as uninterested in striking teachers' concerns, including large class sizes, wages, and working conditions. "Last week Alberta Premier Danielle Smith used the notwithstanding clause to force 51,000 striking teachers back to work," the segment began.

"On top of that, they'll each have to write 'I will not exercise my freedoms' on a chalk board one hundred times," the sketch continued.

Stockwell Day noted the obvious political bias present in the CBC's comedy routines, noting the public broadcaster and mainstream media more broadly avoids making fun of Liberals.

"Comedy that comes from '22 Minutes' or anything to do with mainstream media, of course, is always poisoned heavily to the left. You'd never see this kind of vicious attack on people on the left or on Liberals," he said.

"The fact of the matter is the premier's done very well on the education front," Day continued.

"They're unwatchable now," said Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan.

Conservative MPs including leader Pierre Poilievre have pledged to defund the CBC if elected into power, criticizing its annual $1 billion+ taxpayer subsidy and lack of differing perspectives.