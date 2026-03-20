CBC documents show less than 5% of Canadians tune in despite $1 billion annual subsidy

Article by Rebel News staff

Despite commanding billions in taxpayer funding and dominating the media landscape by sheer size, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to be losing the one thing that actually matters: its audience.

According to the documents, fewer than 5% of Canadians watch CBC television, with that number declining year after year. In an era where digital platforms, streaming services and online media are booming, the CBC stands out for moving in the opposite direction. Even as population growth surges and media consumption increases, the public broadcaster is shrinking.

Yet what’s striking is not just the decline, it’s the CBC’s apparent indifference to it. Rather than focusing on viewership, trust, or impact, the internal presentation leans heavily on spending as its primary measure of success. The broadcaster proudly highlights its share of national media expenditures, boasting that it accounts for a significant portion of spending on news, drama, and entertainment.

This obsession with scale over substance raises uncomfortable questions. If success is measured by how much money is spent rather than how many people are actually watching, what incentive is there to improve? With approximately $1.4 billion in annual taxpayer funding, making up the bulk of its nearly $2 billion revenue, the CBC operates in a financial reality far removed from its private-sector competitors.

That imbalance has broader consequences. By simultaneously receiving public funding and competing for advertising dollars, the CBC effectively crowds out independent media. Private outlets must fight for revenue in a market where their largest competitor is backed by the state.

The documents also reveal a sprawling organisation: thousands of employees, dozens of platforms and international bureaus. But scale alone does not translate into influence. In fact, the data suggests the opposite. Subscription revenues are falling, viewership is declining, and newer ventures like its streaming platform struggle to gain traction against global giants.

Perhaps most concerning is what the documents don’t address. There is little mention of audience satisfaction, public feedback, or editorial balance. The CBC has become increasingly out of step with large segments of the population, particularly on political and cultural issues.

In the end, the contradiction is stark. A broadcaster with unmatched resources and reach is steadily losing relevance among the very public that funds it.