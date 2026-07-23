CBC gets $150M more to fight 'disinformation' — critics say it's the real source

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed a report from Blacklock's Reporter detailing the federal government's plan to hand CBC an additional $150 million, bringing its parliamentary grant to $1.6 billion. Part of the new funding is earmarked to help the broadcaster combat what officials call "disinformation."

Sheila outlined the contents of an April 13 briefing note from the Department of Canadian Heritage titled "Reinforcing CBC," which lays out options for modernizing the broadcaster's mandate, including new tools to fight 'misinformation.' Broadcast executives have not publicly detailed what specific measures are being considered.

.@CdnHeritage memo says @CBC will use increased funding this year, now up to $1.6B, to act as news fact checkers & "combat disinformation." https://t.co/c1Zd9wCbY1 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XCT9XMbPFK — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 22, 2026

Sheila and Lise pointed to CBC's own record as reason for skepticism, citing the network's coverage of the Kamloops Indian Residential School story.

During the federal leaders' debate, CBC host Rosemary Barton accused Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey of spreading disinformation for reporting that no bodies had been confirmed found at the site — a claim consistent with statements from the Kamloops band itself, which has said searches have not yet located remains. Sheila noted CBC declined to offer Rebel News a right of reply and instead contacted police.

The funding increase comes as Canadians continue to grapple with rising grocery and living costs, prompting Sheila and Lise to question the government's spending priorities.