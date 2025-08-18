CBC host exposed, Carney & Ford give trade update, Pro-Hamas thugs target Cabinet Minister's home | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're discussing the shocking revelation that the man behind an antisemitic tirade aimed at a visibly Jewish man in Montreal is reportedly a journalist that works for the CBC.

Plus, Mark Carney and Doug Ford provided updates on trade talks with the U.S. today after the prime minister didn't receive an invitation to the White House like other Western leaders to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

And finally, we're looking at pro-Hamas protesters who were wreaking havoc outside Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's home over the weekend.

