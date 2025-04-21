CBC issues correction after reporter smears Rebel News, makes false claim on Indigenous children's remains
Ezra Levant reacts to the CBC being forced to issue a correction after its chief political correspondent accused Rebel News of spreading misinformation while making a false claim about Indigenous children herself.
On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant discussed CBC being forced to issue a correction after its chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton accused Rebel News of spreading "misinformation."
Barton falsely claimed that the remains of Indigenous children have been found in "various places" across the country after criticizing Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey's question to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh about the rise of anti-Christian violence and church burnings in Canada.
Rosemary Barton peddles in misinformation about misinformation— cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) April 17, 2025
"Yes, there have been remains of indigenous children found in various places around the country which she misrepresented. "
No there have not Rosie!
Most Canadians had to find out from foreign journalists that no… pic.twitter.com/9xv5b3Ho4I
The CBC correction reads:
"On April 16, during a live broadcast following the French-language federal election leaders' debate on CBC News Network, chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, said 'Yes, there have been remains of Indigenous children found in various places across the country …'
"As CBC News has reported on multiple occasions, what several Indigenous communities across Canada have discovered on the sites of some former residential schools are potential burial sites or unmarked graves."
Ezra criticized the public broadcaster for refusing to mention Drea or Rebel News by name in its correction after its reporter smeared both as being purveyors of misinformation.
"Rosemary Barton is a disgrace. The CBC is a disgrace. They lied about Drea, much more importantly they lied about the truth, they lied about Indigenous graves," he said.
Jagmeet Singh refused to answer Drea's question following the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal, also smearing Rebel News as being a purveyor of 'misinformation.'
COMMENTS
-
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-04-21 21:34:03 -0400 FlagNothing more will happen.
CBC got caught with its hand in the till. It will plead innocence as it will claim that was clearly the till’s fault for being within its reach.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-21 19:24:37 -0400 FlagFire that Trudeau fan girl! I’m tired of lies being spread about what we clearly see. This is yet another reason to defund the CBC.
-
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-04-21 16:25:24 -0400 FlagIf shame were music, Rosie Barton would be a deaf-mute.