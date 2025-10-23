CBC lies, but the records don't: state broadcaster IS hiring TFWs despite denials

You’ve got to hand it to the CBC — they’ll look a room full of MPs right in the eye and deny something even when the paperwork proving otherwise is already sitting in the inbox.

At the Commons heritage committee this week, Conservative MP Rachael Thomas asked a very simple question of CBC president Marie-Philippe Bouchard: “It’s come to light that the CBC hired 20 positions since 2015 just within Ontario alone, and that these positions were deemed high-wage. Why are Canadian workers not good enough for the CBC?”

And how did the million-dollar-a-year CBC boss respond?

“As far as I know, currently there are no such temporary foreign workers employed at CBC… I don’t know the history of 2015 that you’re citing, but right now there are none,” replied Bouchard.

Translation: Don’t ask me about the past, I’ve only been in charge for eleven months. The slate’s clean since I showed up, so none of this counts.

Thomas pressed her again and again, and Bouchard just kept bobbing and weaving. She claimed she didn’t know whether those employment records “even exist.”

You heard that right: the head of the national broadcaster doesn’t know if her organization keeps employment records.

If this were a sitcom, you’d call that a punchline. But it’s not funny, because this is your money.

The very same day Bouchard denied using the temporary foreign worker program, the CBC quietly released documents to me under an access to information request showing exactly that to Rebel News.