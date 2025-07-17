CBC panellist calls out Carney: 'Tariffs are higher today than they were on election day'

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he sees little evidence that it's possible to strike a deal with President Trump that removes all the U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, reports the Globe and Mail.

Following this admission, conservative political analyst Kate Harrison told the CBC that Prime Minister Carney has an “expectation management problem.”

“He billed himself during the election as the guy that would get a good deal for Canada,” she said, “and the reality is that our tariffs are higher today than they were on election day… The prime minister is the one that has raised expectations, and now he is having a difficult time meeting the expectations that he has set.”

On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Harrison’s comments and why Prime Minister Carney is struggling to follow through on his “elbows up” promises.

“This is part and parcel of Mark Carney suffering from big dog syndrome,” said Lise. “When the United States is basically saying to Mark Carney, ‘We don't care what you want…’ Mark Carney is learning the hard way… And having his biggest trade partners say, ‘You're so small, you're inconsequential.’”

“Somehow, he's worse than Trudeau on this issue,” said Sheila. “That's a very low bar to sink to, but yet here we are doing it.”