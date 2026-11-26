CBC/Radio-Canada president Marie-Philippe Bouchard billed $10,605 for a seven-day trip to Prague in June, the same week the European Broadcasting Union voted to make the CBC a full member.

On July 1, the EBU, which runs the Eurovision Song Contest, announced that Canada will compete in the 2027 contest in Bulgaria.

It appears in the CBC's August expense disclosure for its president and CEO, listed only as a "Business event" in Prague from June 22 to 28. It adds up to $7,600 in airfare, $960 in lodging, $1,700 in meals and incidentals and $330 in other transportation.

The disclosure does not name the event, say what class she flew or say whom she met.

Those dates overlap with the EBU's 96th General Assembly in Prague. On June 25, the assembly changed the union's statutes to let broadcasters from outside Europe join as members, then promoted the CBC, an associate member since 1950, to full member. The EBU's announcement quoted Bouchard thanking the union for "welcoming CBC/Radio-Canada as a full Member."

Neither the disclosure nor the announcement says she attended the assembly in person.

The Liberal government put Eurovision on the table. Its 2025 budget gave the CBC an extra $150 million for 2025-26, and a Canadian Heritage briefing note says Ottawa is working with the broadcaster to "explore participation in Eurovision."

CBC/Radio-Canada has not said what entering will cost. CP24 reported in July that a spokesperson called such figures "generally considered competitive and confidential."

A Canadian Heritage fact sheet obtained under access to information law put the 2025 cost of taking part at about $400,000 for Portugal and $1.5 million for Israel, counting the act's travel and accommodation on top of the entry fee. The same document said the CBC had weighed entering before and judged it too expensive.

The CBC's monthly disclosures from January through October add up to about $42,900 for Bouchard, which makes the week in Prague about a quarter of what she has claimed. Her next most expensive trip was six days in Whitehorse and Vancouver in April, at about $6,000.

Meals and incidentals in Prague work out to about $250 a day, nearly double what she claimed for six nights of lodging. The disclosure does not say whether the hosts covered any hotel or meals, or what she did in Prague on the other days.