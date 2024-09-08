CBC reports on alleged Russian interference in right-wing media group with air of moral superiority

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 6, 2024.

A couple of days ago, the US Department of Justice and the FBI (which are a little bit compromised, I think most people would agree when it comes to political matters) indicted two Russian nationals who are alleged to have worked with the Russian propaganda TV station called Russia Today (RT) to set up a company in the United States.

This company, which was set up in Tennessee, hid all traces of Russian control and Russian money and was run by fairly well-known conservative YouTube talent, including Montreal-born Lauren Chen. According to the shocking document released by the Department of Justice, they recruited other talent, paying them up to $100,000 a video.

I think it's perhaps unethical to not disclose that you're actually a propagandist or a salesman when you're pretending to be a business person. But I think what the criminal matter may be is that if they were working for a foreign government doing errands for a foreign government in the United States and not registering as a foreign agent, that could be what gets them in trouble.

Unfortunately, we don't have that law in Canada, which is why Canada is overrun with foreign agents. The Department of Justice accused Lauren Chen and her husband of funnelling about $10 million into this little company over the last year, and holy cow, did some of those guys get paid.

But $10 million US dollars is a sliver of a fraction of what state broadcasters get away with in Canada. I mean, I see that CBC is feasting on this story because Lauren Chen, is originally from Montreal and Lauren Southern, one of the talents was from Vancouver.

But it's a little bit much for the CBC, which is a state broadcaster to criticize Russia Today, another state broadcaster, as if the CBC is morally superior. I mean, I suppose they're more open about the fact that they're a state broadcaster, whereas Lauren Chen's little Russian team was secretive about it.

So I suppose in that sense, the CBC is more ethical. However, if the CBC is going to condemn RT for receiving government money, it may be time for them to acknowledge that their own $1 Billion a year government payout makes them a propagandized mouthpiece of the Trudeau Liberals.