CBC’s Rosemary Barton spreads misinformation while calling out misinformation — correction issued, but not by her

“Rebel News in particular traffics in misinformation, lack of facts,” Barton claimed confidently — yet incorrectly. She accused Humphrey of misrepresenting the truth about church burnings and unmarked graves at former residential school sites. Barton asserted, without hesitation, that “remains of Indigenous children [were] found in various places around the country.”

Except, that’s not true — and even the CBC knows it. The public broadcaster later issued a written correction acknowledging that no remains have been discovered. What was found, as stated by Indigenous communities themselves, were “potential burial sites or unmarked graves.” That nuance may not matter to the state broadcaster when there’s a narrative to protect, but it matters to the truth.

The correction wasn’t read on-air. Barton didn’t retract. She didn’t apologize. She didn’t even blink.

Meanwhile, Access To Information records show that despite receiving over $12.1 million in federal funding for exhumations and DNA testing, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation has not recovered a single set of remains at the Kamloops site.

Much of the funding went instead to consultants, publicists, and “field work” that yielded no physical evidence. Parks Canada, in its historic site designation of the school, made no mention of graves, stating plainly that “the possibility of unmarked graves is not a determining factor.”

So who exactly is “trafficking in misinformation”? The journalist presenting verified facts and asking uncomfortable questions — or the taxpayer-funded pundit rewriting reality live on air?

One thing’s for sure: Rebel News won’t stop telling the truth just because it’s inconvenient for the gatekeepers at CBC.