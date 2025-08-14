CBC tells you to ditch your dog, skip the steak, and ground your flights for the climate

In its latest bout of climate preaching, the CBC is urging Canadians to rethink some of the most personal parts of their lives — even whether they own a pet.

The taxpayer-funded broadcaster hyped a new study claiming people “miscalculate” the climate impact of everyday choices like owning a dog, eating meat, and taking flights.

The message: your golden retriever, steak dinner, and week in the sun are destroying the planet, so maybe it’s time to give them up.

But while ordinary Canadians are told to sacrifice, the CBC’s own leadership hasn’t exactly led by example. Former president Catherine Tait, who stepped down at the end of last year, billed $5,869 to taxpayers for a four-night stay at a luxury five-star Paris hotel during the 2024 Summer Olympics — nearly $1,000 a night — plus meals and ground transportation.

Tait claimed she covered her own airfare, but the trip still raised eyebrows, especially after she was fined by the Ethics Commissioner for a conflict-of-interest violation over travel expenses tied to her Brooklyn, New York residence. And that Paris jaunt is just the tip of the iceberg — CBC has not released a full breakdown of her travel or flights over the past year.