CBC zooms in on Carney during virtual meeting with European leaders after White House snub

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the CBC appearing to engage in damage control for Mark Carney after the prime minister didn't receive an invitation to meet with President Trump and leaders of Ukraine's allies.

CBC attempted to highlight Carney's participation in a "virtual meeting" with several European heads of state after the leaders of France, Finland, the UK, Italy, Germany, plus the head of NATO and the head of the European Union, came to Washington, D.C. at Trump's request.

The public broadcaster zoomed in on a screen shot provided to them of Carney participating in the discussion alongside leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Wow. CBC doing their part making it look like Carney is still important on the world stage this morning.

They’re actually showing a screen shot of Carney as proof that he’s in some important virtual meeting with some of the leaders who were at the White House yesterday. Who gave… pic.twitter.com/Cxqqk0ARi7 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) August 19, 2025

The footage appeared to be an attempt at bolstering Carney's image and showing that he has relevance on the global stage, according to critics.

"This is just unfathomably embarrassing for the federal government of Canada," Lise said. "They zoomed Prime Minister Mark Carney after the event, just insane," she continued.

Carney has faced increasing criticism for failing to secure a trade deal with the U.S. after months of unsuccessful negotiations. Critics also point to his irrelevance in Ukraine-Russia peace agreement discussions despite his staunch support for Ukraine and Canada sending over $10 billion in aid to the war-torn country since 2022.

The federal government committed an additional $4.3 billion to Ukraine in June, including $2 billion for military purposes and $2.3 billion for reconstructing damaged infrastructure.