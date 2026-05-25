Fact check: CBC's Graham Thomson says 'Forever Canadian' petition wasn't about referendum — Thomas Lukaszuk said it was

The CBC commentator asserted those who signed Thomas Lukaszuk's 'Forever Canadian' petition merely wanted a vote in the provincial legislature, a claim Lukaszuk himself repeatedly contradicted.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

CBC commentator Graham Thomson recently pushed back on Premier Danielle Smith's claim that roughly 700,000 Albertans signed competing petitions that led to Alberta's coming vote:

“No, the Forever Canadian petition... got more than 400,000 people, but they wanted a vote in the legislature. Not a referendum,” he said during a broadcast.

Forever Canada's Thomas Lukaszuk repeatedly discussed his campaign in terms of a vote by Albertans and used Alberta's citizen initiative mechanism to pursue it. 

The Forever Canadian question itself was direct: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”

More importantly, the citizen initiative process was not some private letter-writing campaign. It was designed specifically to compel political action if enough Albertans signed on — and more than 400,000 did. 

Thomson is on firmer ground if the claim is: “Lukaszuk sometimes said his preferred route was a legislature vote.”

But it gets shakier if the suggestion becomes: “Those 400,000 Albertans had nothing to do with a referendum process.”

Because the signatures were gathered around a provincewide question about Alberta's future, through a mechanism designed to force action.

And now the irony writes itself.

For months, Albertans were told they should get a chance to reject separation once and for all. Then, hundreds of thousands signed a petition asking exactly that question.

Now, suddenly everyone is arguing about whether Albertans should vote at all.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.