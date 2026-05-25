Fact check: CBC's Graham Thomson says 'Forever Canadian' petition wasn't about referendum — Thomas Lukaszuk said it was

CBC commentator Graham Thomson recently pushed back on Premier Danielle Smith's claim that roughly 700,000 Albertans signed competing petitions that led to Alberta's coming vote:

“No, the Forever Canadian petition... got more than 400,000 people, but they wanted a vote in the legislature. Not a referendum,” he said during a broadcast.

Graham Thomson: "Smith is saying 700k Albertans signed different petitions to get this referendum going. No, the Forever Canadian petition, in other words, let's stay in Canada, got more than 400k people, but they wanted a vote in the legislature. Not a referendum." pic.twitter.com/YqI27wDie5 — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 22, 2026

Forever Canada's Thomas Lukaszuk repeatedly discussed his campaign in terms of a vote by Albertans and used Alberta's citizen initiative mechanism to pursue it.

“But if we get enough signatures—which I have no doubts in my mind that we will—we will have a REFERENDUM in this province. But not about separating. About staying in Canada.”



Thomas Lukaszuk, Forever Canadian pic.twitter.com/PQUJtH93f1 — Jeff Berube (@ABJeffBerube) May 25, 2026

The Forever Canadian question itself was direct: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”

More importantly, the citizen initiative process was not some private letter-writing campaign. It was designed specifically to compel political action if enough Albertans signed on — and more than 400,000 did.

Thomson is on firmer ground if the claim is: “Lukaszuk sometimes said his preferred route was a legislature vote.”

But it gets shakier if the suggestion becomes: “Those 400,000 Albertans had nothing to do with a referendum process.”

Because the signatures were gathered around a provincewide question about Alberta's future, through a mechanism designed to force action.

And now the irony writes itself.

For months, Albertans were told they should get a chance to reject separation once and for all. Then, hundreds of thousands signed a petition asking exactly that question.

Now, suddenly everyone is arguing about whether Albertans should vote at all.