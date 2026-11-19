Josh Dehaas of the Canadian Constitution Foundation says Bill C-34 would create "a mild version of George Orwell's Ministry of Truth," and the hosts of the Buffalo Roundtable say it has little to do with protecting children.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle played Dehaas's testimony to MPs from the day before, with Tamara Lich joining the discussion.

The Liberal government's Safe Social Media Act would set up a new Digital Safety Commission to oversee mandatory digital safety plans from social media and AI companies. Dehaas told MPs the regulator would also have the power to make regulations.

He pointed to Australia, where he said the e-safety commissioner has repeatedly ordered takedowns of protected speech. Her decisions are often overturned on judicial review, he said, but "the censorship has already taken place" by then.

C-34 does not propose mandatory takedowns for most categories of harmful speech, Dehaas said, but it could still have a chilling effect. Companies will not know in advance what the commissioner will criticize, so they will lean toward removing more lawful speech, and the bill would make them report on the lawful speech they remove. The foundation's position is that children can be protected online without a new regulator empowered to censor adults.

Sheila said the bill will not do anything to protect kids. "It's only going to be censoring adults who are largely critical of the government," she said. "It's not about hate speech. It's about disliking the government."

Lise turned to how governments consult the public. The Saskatchewan government mailed people postcards asking what they thought of young people's social media use, she said, and the boomers who answered did not like it. In her telling, that feedback was handed to the federal government as a reason to act.

"You guys created this," Lise said of the officials now upset about kids online. She noted that governments sent children onto the internet during COVID and told them it was the safest place to be.

Tamara called the bill a thinly veiled attempt to push people like Sheila, Lise and organizations like Rebel News off the internet, and asked who gets to decide what counts as hate speech.