CCFR scores major legal victory: Supreme Court to hear challenge to federal gun ban

Canada’s top court has just handed gun owners something they’ve been fighting years for — their day in court.

In a major development released Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed it has granted leave to appeal in a series of cases challenging the federal government’s controversial firearms prohibition including the case brought by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR).

That means the legal fight over the so-called “gun ban” is officially heading to the highest court in the country.

The case — Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada (41859) — will be heard alongside three related challenges from individual gun owners, businesses, and shooting organizations. All stem from the same Federal Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the Liberal government’s sweeping firearms ban.

Now, that ruling is no longer the final word.

The Supreme Court doesn’t hear most cases. Getting leave is notoriously difficult and signals that the Court sees serious national importance in the legal questions being raised.

At stake is far more than a list of prohibited firearms.

The cases will test the limits of federal power, the legality of sweeping bans enacted through regulation rather than Parliament, and whether lawful property can effectively be outlawed overnight without proper legislative scrutiny.

For the CCFR and its supporters, this is a breakthrough moment, shifting the fight from political battlegrounds into a legal arena where the government will be forced to defend its actions under the full weight of constitutional scrutiny.

In short: after years of being told “the courts already decided,” Canadians are about to watch the real decision get made at the Supreme Court of Canada.