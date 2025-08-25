REBEL ROUNDUP | Cdn troops in Ukraine? Poilievre backs self-defence, Hamas thugs cancel Ottawa Pride

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney suggesting Canadian troops could be deployed to Ukraine as part of a security guarantee against Russian aggression.

Plus, with a home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., bringing Canadians' attention to the country's self-defence laws, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party will push for stronger, clearer laws on the issue.

And finally, Ottawa's Pride parade was cancelled after it was halted by pro-Hamas protesters who blocked the road and demanded to negotiate with the group's organizers.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

