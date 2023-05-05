Censorship, 15-min cities, and Hillary Clinton: looking at the Trudeau Liberals' policy convention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party kicked off its policy convention last night. This event is where the federal Liberals welcome their supports from across the country for discussions on policy, hear from keynote speakers and selects its next board of directors.

And, as you might expect, the people propping up Trudeau have some strange ideas they want to foist on their fellow Canadians.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid took a look at some of the policies being proposed to the federal party by its provincial branches, which saw suggestions including rolling out more censorship, developing 15-minute cities and lowering the voting age to 17.

Oh, and don't forget the pièce de résistance, a fireside chat between Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Touching on the 15-minute city proposal, Sheila said:

Do you want your city to be one of those test markets for major street closures in the name of climate change? This is why I don't live in a city.

Plus, there was a suggestion about whistleblower protection, which, as Sheila continued: