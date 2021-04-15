Censorship is only going to be more common | Andrew Lawton with Ezra Levant

It's no secret that censorship by Big Tech has been an issue. The topic was driven to the forefront of discussion when these Silicon Valley companies came together to censor the then-sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, back in January of this year.

So, after news broke yesterday that Rebel News had received a strike and subsequently was suspended for a week from YouTube, True North's Andrew Lawton joined Ezra Levant as the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Telling Ezra about how as private companies and government become entangled and aligned with their political views, censorship will become more common, Andrew told Ezra:

Private censorship is a different animal than government. Government censorship is the worst form of censorship, but private censorship at the hand of government or at the direction of government is worse than that even so. And an example of this is that the federal government is mulling this legislation it wants to put forward on online hate — a supercharged version of Section 13 that you [Ezra] fought against for years and years of your life and career. And the problem with this is that it would now force companies like YouTube, like Facebook to be deputized by government, to lay down the hatchet, to push the big censor button and you lose that recourse. You can't go to federal court, you can't fight it in court, you eliminate the transparency. Now that we have private companies that are going to be censoring as agents of the state, things like this are going to become more common. Did you violate YouTube's policies or did you violate the Government of Canada's policies? You would have no idea.

For the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a SUBSCRIBER to RebelNews+ today.