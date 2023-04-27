Central Alberta doctor testifies to adverse covid reactions at NCI hearings in Red Deer

NCI

Dr. Gregory Chan, a Ponoka-area GP and emergency room doctor, was the family physician of a 14-year-old boy who died of brain cancer but was falsely identified as the province's first child casualty of COVID-19.

At the Red Deer stop of the National Citizen's Inquiry, an independent citizen-led commission into Canada's COVID response, Chan told commissioners about his difficulty reporting and then getting adverse events following immunization with the COVID-19 vaccine accepted as valid.

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor, recalls his troubling experience trying to submit adverse reaction reports for Covid-19 vaccines. He states that while attempting to submit reports on the government website, it prompted an "endless loop," forcing him to fill them out by hand. pic.twitter.com/s9Cvx37VgI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2023

Chan also expressed concerns about giving his pregnant patients the largely untested COVID-19 vaccines.

When asked about giving Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women, Dr. Chan says that "it's a new product, and it's unclear what the effects are on pregnancy and on the baby." He goes on to state that he "would be very concerned about providing these to pregnant women." pic.twitter.com/4kZTAhMnUi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2023

Dr Chan says doctors were told and were telling their pregnant patients that they were at greater risk of death from covid.



He says the data on maternal mortality does not reflect that hysteria.



0.11% risk of death from covid. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 26, 2023

Dr Chan says that before vaccination, the mother of the stillborn has three successful pregnancies. Now she has had three miscarriages after the stillbirth.



Says pre-covid, pregnant women were protected from risky untested medicine, and this philosophy has now done a 180. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 26, 2023

Chan debunked the story of Alberta's first reported COVID death of someone under 18.

Dr Chan tells the story of Nathaniel Spitzer. CMOH Deena Hinshaw ID'ed his death as the first child dying of covid.



He had terminal brain cancer, and Dr Chan was his family doc. There were no more treatments available to Nathaniel. Nathaniel was blind, experiencing seizures,… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 26, 2023

Nathaniel Spitzer suffered from terminal brain cancer and spent the last three months of his life in palliative care. He tested positive for COVID in the days before his death, and his passing was announced in a CMOH press conference as a COVID death on the eve of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program for children under age 12.

NCI hearings in Red Deer continue on Thursday and Friday.