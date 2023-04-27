Central Alberta doctor testifies to adverse COVID reactions at NCI hearings in Red Deer

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor, recalls his troubling experience trying to submit adverse reaction reports for COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Gregory Chan, a Ponoka-area GP and emergency room doctor, was the family physician of a 14-year-old boy who died of brain cancer but was falsely identified as the province's first child casualty of COVID-19.

At the Red Deer stop of the National Citizen's Inquiry, an independent citizen-led commission into Canada's COVID response, Chan told commissioners about his difficulty reporting and then getting adverse events following immunization with the COVID-19 vaccine accepted as valid.

Chan also expressed concerns about giving his pregnant patients the largely untested COVID-19 vaccines.

Chan debunked the story of Alberta's first reported COVID death of someone under 18.

Nathaniel Spitzer suffered from terminal brain cancer and spent the last three months of his life in palliative care. He tested positive for COVID in the days before his death, and his passing was announced in a CMOH press conference as a COVID death on the eve of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program for children under age 12.

NCI hearings in Red Deer continue on Thursday and Friday.

