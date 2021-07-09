CEO of new social platform GETTR on what makes it better than competitors

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

After the 2020 U.S. election, former president Donald Trump was swiftly removed from social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for reasons ranging from 'inciting violence' to 'hate speech'.

This certainly created a demand for additional alternative platforms in the United States. Gab and Parler existed, but Parler was eventually caught by surprise and kicked off its servers by Amazon, which killed much of their social momentum.

Most expected a Trump-owned platform to emerge, but what they got was something called “From the Desk of Donald Trump,” which essentially acted as a blog.

Recently, a new platform has sprung up called GETTR, from a former senior advisor to Trump. That former advisor is Jason Miller, NewsMax contributor and CEO of GETTR. Miller joined me to discuss the new platform's features, ethics and terms of service.