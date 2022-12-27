Chad Williamson: ‘What does critical race theory have to do with stress in the practice of law?’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 26, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Chad Williamson, a freedom-fighting litigation specialist with Williamson Law.

The two talked about how law societies and even the profession of law itself have ‘taken a woke edge.’ Ezra asked Chad if the average Calgary lawyer, which is where Chad is based, would be similar to the average Calgary resident or if they’re more leftist and progressive.

“I think that the angling towards the wokeism and the leftism in the legal profession in Calgary is sadly similar to the ubiquity in the profession that we see across the country,” Chad answered.

He told a story about how he came face-to-face with this wokeism in the profession recently, during a seminar by the Law Society about how to manage a really stressful practice.

“What was really bizarre is there was a section…about critical race theory, white supremacy, colonialism. And I kind of I was I was flabbergasted that I mean, the course was called well-being and practice. And the first thing that I thought is, what the heck does this critical race theory stuff have to do with stress in the practice of law? I don't think that you know, your ethnicity or your skin colour or anything like that should even enter into that equation. We're all lawyers. We're all members of the bar. We all get stressed out.”

Ezra commented on the radical idea being pushed by the left that Alberta is home to some sort of “systematic racism.”

“The idea that Alberta needs to be schooled on racism, that is completely a transplanted project from the states which has had deep race issues, including slavery,” he said.