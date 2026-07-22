WATCH: Spotlight’s AMBUSH of Pauline Hanson completely backfired

I watched Channel 7’s Spotlight go in for the kill, expecting they’d have Pauline Hanson stumbling. They didn’t get what they wanted. Not even close.

The producers arrived hoping for a knockout. Hanson on the ropes, forced to grovel or backpedal. What they got was the opposite. She stood her ground, dug in deeper, and turned their ambush into a platform.

Spotlight’s Liam Bartlett followed Hanson through her UK visits, filming every conversation. He pressed her on patriotism, suggesting it was almost a cliché. Hanson didn’t flinch.

“I don’t care what people say. That’s who I am. I’ve had everything thrown at me over the years because I’ve stood my ground on many issues. But at the end of the day, I have to be true to myself, and true to the people out there who are expecting me to make the right decisions for them and their future generations.”

When asked if the backlash was worth it, her answer was pure Hanson: “Bloody oath it’s worth it.”

Bartlett then tried to shame her over mass deportations after Rupert Lowe handed her his party’s policy. Hanson didn’t blink. “I love it,” she said. “For the ones that are here illegally in the country.” The attempt to paint her as extreme only made her look more consistent. Aussies have had enough of soft answers on this issue, and Spotlight accidentally reminded everyone why she’s still popular.

I can't think of any legitimate reason why anyone would be opposed to deporting illegal immigrants. These people are breaking the law. Such a policy would have broad support, even amongst legal migrants.



Furthermore, if a country wants to control its borders to ensure national… pic.twitter.com/r41LAE0w1A — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 21, 2026

When that failed, they wheeled out the big gun: a sit-down with Tommy Robinson, branded “Britain’s public enemy number one.”

Liam thought he had his moment. He claimed Robinson had lied to Hanson about never applying for an Australian visa. The truth is simpler. Robinson never personally lodged the applications. A man named Damien Costas applied on his behalf while trying to organise a tour. I was involved at the time and still have the receipts. Spotlight turned a technicality into a gotcha and ran with it.

The irony is almost too perfect. While Bartlett was condemning Robinson over visa issues, it turns out Liam himself was deported from Kiribati in 2019 for lying on his own visa application. Every allegation is a confession, as usual.

They then followed Hanson and Robinson into Luton, a town where the white British population has halved in twenty years. Robinson called it a blueprint for the rest of the country. Spotlight framed their walk as a “huge provocation” partly because Hanson wore a sleeveless dress in a conservative Muslim area. Think about that. In an English town in 2026, the problem is a Western woman walking through it with a local, not the demographic change the program itself quietly conceded has already happened.

🔥 Tommy Robinson UNLOADS on Australian ‘journalist’ trying to stitch up Pauline Hanson pic.twitter.com/nvRP7mpa8T — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 19, 2026

Bartlett spent the rest of the interview trying to dig into Robinson’s past, mischaracterising old convictions and pushing the “hate” angle. Robinson didn’t polish his halo. He owned his rough upbringing and pointed out the bigger silence: the rape of an entire country while the media looked the other way. The public, he said, can see past the labels.

Hanson’s response when asked if she regretted the meeting was pure form: “If I feel I’m wrong, I will admit that I’m wrong. But I’m not going to apologise for meeting with Tommy Robinson.”

Even after all that, Spotlight still wasn’t finished. They asked Barnaby Joyce whether Hanson had the “intellectual capacity” to be prime minister. Imagine that question being put to any other woman in Australian politics. Channel 7 would lose its mind and call it misogyny. With Hanson, it’s fair game.

The final backfire came at an Islamic school. Students openly affirmed belief in Sharia law and parental arranged marriage. Hanson sat there wearing an Australian and Israeli pin while the students wore only Palestinian flags. Thirty years of warnings, distilled into one classroom.

By the end, Spotlight had tried every angle, patriotism, deportations, associations, character, even intellect, and landed nothing. Hanson refused to play their game. She didn’t grovel, didn’t walk anything back, and didn’t pretend the country isn’t changing in ways most Australians can already see with their own eyes.

That’s why the program failed. And that’s why she still has an audience that refuses to look away.