Chaos in Dublin! Ezra's final thoughts on 'one of the wildest' days of his life

On Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed mass migration protests in Ireland after an eventful day in Dublin.

Dublin is the primary battleground in a significant struggle against mass immigration. It's especially severe in Ireland due to the country's small size, with a population of roughly five million, and a history of ethnic homogeneity.

Today, parts of the country act as a sort of “refugee camp” — where fake asylum seekers are housed in luxury hotels on the taxpayer's dime.

In Dublin, the Citywest migrant hotel has become a hotspot for crime, including an alleged rape inside the hotel that sparked a mass riot this week.

Ezra was on the ground reporting on the clashes between protesters and police and reflected on what he called one of the wildest days of his life.

Hear his closing thoughts in this special free release of The Ezra Levant Show.