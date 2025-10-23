Chaos in Dublin! Ezra's final thoughts on 'one of the wildest' days of his life
Ezra Levant shares his thoughts after a protest against mass migration in Dublin spiralled out of control and into a riot.
On Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed mass migration protests in Ireland after an eventful day in Dublin.
Dublin is the primary battleground in a significant struggle against mass immigration. It's especially severe in Ireland due to the country's small size, with a population of roughly five million, and a history of ethnic homogeneity.
Today, parts of the country act as a sort of “refugee camp” — where fake asylum seekers are housed in luxury hotels on the taxpayer's dime.
In Dublin, the Citywest migrant hotel has become a hotspot for crime, including an alleged rape inside the hotel that sparked a mass riot this week.
Ezra was on the ground reporting on the clashes between protesters and police and reflected on what he called one of the wildest days of his life.
Hear his closing thoughts in this special free release of The Ezra Levant Show.
COMMENTS
hugo miller commented 2025-10-23 14:32:54 -0400 FlagI love your Little Hitler friend – he is like a caricature of a Nazi ;)
hugo miller commented 2025-10-23 14:31:03 -0400 FlagI believe the alleged rapist was an Afghani?
It is also worth noting that very nearly all of these ‘asylum-seekers’ are young men from countries with a very different attitude towards women, whom they regard as men’s play-things. I believe this rape-culture against white women and girls is just another form of Jihad.
We are in the midst of a religious war, and by the time we wake up to that fact we will already have lost.