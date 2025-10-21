Chaos in Dublin: Rebel News crew caught in pepper spray as protests break out over alleged assault by asylum seeker

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay were among those pepper-sprayed by Irish police during chaotic protests outside Dublin’s Citywest Hotel, where outrage erupted following reports that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker on the hotel grounds.

The Citywest complex, purchased by the Irish government for €148 million earlier this year, is being converted into a permanent asylum-seeker accommodation centre. The site has been used since 2022 to house refugees and migrants under Ireland’s international protection program.

I just landed in Dublin to cover the rape of a 10-year-old girl allegedly by an illegal migrant.



Shockingly, it happened at a gov't refugee camp.



Only one of Ireland's newspapers even bothered to cover it. The rest are covering it up.



Follow us at https://t.co/88VhR1zxlC. pic.twitter.com/G6MShG8IDL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 21, 2025

When word of the alleged assault spread, hundreds of angry residents and activists gathered outside the hotel Tuesday evening. Garda public-order units formed cordons as tensions quickly escalated.

According to Rebel videographer Lincoln Jay, the protest was initially calm when he and Levant arrived around 5:30 p.m., but the crowd swelled as evening fell. By roughly 6:45 p.m., riot police had blocked access to the hotel entrance and a tense standoff developed. As objects were thrown toward officers, police responded with pepper spray and began advancing on the crowd in formation.

Chaos in Dublin! Rebel News publisher @EzraLevant and videographer @lincolnmjay are pepper sprayed along with others in the crowd at a protest against mass migration at the Citywest Hotel. pic.twitter.com/b41cwg7Jbr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025

Levant and Jay, caught between the protesters and advancing riot police, were both struck by the chemical spray — Levant more severely — before being pushed to the ground amid the chaos.

The pain of pepper spray is one thing, but the main thing is you can’t see, so you can’t really move.



Police were indiscriminate — attacking anyone and everyone including journalists and even someone in a wheelchair. Quite a night! https://t.co/PrlSpi9XYL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 21, 2025

Moments later, a police car was set on fire as the confrontation intensified.

A man in his 30s, an African national believed to be an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) applicant, was arrested and remains in Garda custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for allegedly assaulting the 10-year-old.

The girl — who is under the care of Tusla, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency — was taken to hospital for treatment.