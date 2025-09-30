Charlie Kirk's letter to Benjamin Netanyahu shows late TPUSA founder's love for Israel

An in-depth letter written by Charlie Kirk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year shows the late Turning Point USA founder was concerned about growing antisemitism in the United States.

The letter lays out a multitude of actions that the Israeli government can initiate to fight back against growing antisemitism on social media, particularly involving young people.

"The purpose of this letter is to lay out our concerns and outline potential remedies. Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people," Kirk wrote.

Despite claims from some influential conservatives — such as Candace Owens — that Kirk's relationship with Netanyahu and Israel was souring, the letter appears to show quite the opposite.

Kirk was adamant that Israel could increase its grassroots support in the United States by revamping its public relations strategy. He suggested creating an internal rapid response media team, similar to what President Trump incorporates.

He also put forward the idea of creating something like an online "Israel Truth Network" to combat the flow of misinformation about Israel from malign actors.

Kirk reiterated that Israel must invest more in an internal media strategy, and not rely predominantly on supplemental support from influential American figures like himself.

"Let Israelis explain in their own words how Israel is a pluralistic society, a free country with elected leaders unlike all of the other surrounding authoritarian Arab nations," he wrote.

"To sum up, you should perhaps consider reshaping your Hasbara Department into more of a political campaign headquarters with campaign narrative experts," Kirk continued.

"Majority of staff in these efforts should be in their 20s and 30s. The older generation alone is not going to win the information war on social media," he wrote.

Kirk was tragically assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking to students at an event being held at Utah Valley University.