Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vows to turn city into 'oasis' for abortions if Roe v. Wade overturned

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has vowed to turn her city into an “oasis” for abortions should the landmark Roe v. Wade decision be overturned.

As other cities around the world clamor to become the “world’s cleanest” city or the “world’s most culturally rich” city etc., Chicago aims to become America’s capital for abortions under the direction of its Democrat mayor.

On Monday, Lightfoot announced a “Justice For All Pledge” to dedicate $500,000 toward abortion access in Chicago. The pledge will pay for everything from transportation to lodging for pregnant women coming in from out of state to have an abortion.

Lightfoot declared that Chicago would become an “island of reproductive freedom” and a “safe haven” to have abortions for women in the Midwest.

Speaking on MSNBC, Lightfoot called on other mayors around the country to join her pledge.

“Fundamentally, it reaffirms Chicago as a welcoming city, a city that doesn't discriminate and a city that's going to stand with women,” Lightfoot said.

When the mayor was asked if the $500,000 sum would be enough to support the thousands of women forecasted to descend upon Chicago for abortions, Lightfoot asserted that the price tag is merely a “downpayment” to deal with the immediate situation, Fox News reported.

Speaking to the press, Lightfoot said the city of Chicago has seen a substantial increase of calls to local helplines following the implementation of abortion restrictions in other states.

"If you look around Chicago, we've got a number of states that have the so-called trigger laws that would ban abortion upon the reverse of Roe. So we've seen a substantial increase already," Lightfoot said. "And we're expecting, frankly, an explosion of new cases from women in Wisconsin, Missouri, potentially Michigan, Indiana. I think the list is long. And Chicago is going to be an oasis in the Midwest, and we've got to be ready."

"So this is a start and not an ending, but it is absolutely a time for us to rally together and make sure that we are reunited and not turning back the clock on women's lives," she added.

On Monday night, the Chicago mayor issued a “call to arms” over the Supreme Court draft, tweeting, “To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms.”

She added: “We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!” Her remarks were not well received on social media with many comparing her comments to calls for violence, which she has previously condemned.